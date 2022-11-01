A dry first week of November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy first day of November! A mix of sun and clouds is once again expected today as we kick off the new month. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. This comes after another foggy morning with many counties under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. After today it’s pretty much nothing but sunshine for the rest of workweek.

Fog will be around this morning in spots. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° starting tomorrow. Pair those temperatures with low humidity and light wind speeds and you’ve got an incredibly nice and unseasonably warm start to November.

Clouds will increase a bit this weekend as a system attempts to approach from the west. Most, if not all, of the rain and thunderstorm activity associated with this system will fade before reaching Alabama, but there will be some moisture that makes it into the state. This will lead to a partly to mostly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday. I’d still expect some sunshine, it just won’t be as sunny as what we will see during the week.

Sunshine and above normal temperatures for the rest of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with the clouds increasing it will still be warm with highs around or even just above 80 degrees. The moisture increase won’t really make it feel that humid, so no worries there. Speaking of the weekend...

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! We gain an hour of sleep, but the sun will be setting much earlier starting Sunday. Get ready for those really early sunsets we all know and love! The sun will be setting before 5 p.m. starting Sunday.

The clocks go back 1 hour this weekend, which means the sunsets will be much earlier. (WSFA 12 News)

Looking beyond the weekend weather-wise there really aren’t any signs of rainfall. Dry and unseasonably warm weather should dictate even beyond the current 7-day forecast period. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low will be in the 50s.

