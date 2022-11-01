Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing his disappointment.

But he praised the team for staying together despite what he called “considerable challenges and outside noise.”

Auburn fired Harsin after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season.

Running backs coach Carnell Williams is serving as interim coach. New athletic director John Cohen is tasked with replacing Harsin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics.
Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD John Cohen
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan