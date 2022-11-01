Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police.

The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between Sout McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and is now in stable condition.

Police ask that anyone who can help identify the vehicle that left the scene is asked to call the Foley Police Department at 943-4431 to assist with the investigation.

