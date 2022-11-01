Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Incumbent faces challenger for Montgomery school board's District 1 seat

Incumbent Lesa Keith and her opponent, Marcus Vandiver, are the two candidates vying to...
Incumbent Lesa Keith and her opponent, Marcus Vandiver, are the two candidates vying to represent District 1 on the Montgomery County Board of Education.(wsfa 12 news)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of Montgomery area races on the ballot on Nov. 8 with one being for Montgomery County Board of Education District 1. Incumbent Lesa Keith is defending her seat against Marcus Vandiver.

Keith has represented District 1 on the Montgomery County Board of Education for eight years.

“I’m a born teacher, I’m a dedicated servant, said Keith. “I believe that we take students in as they come and work with what they can become.”

She says during her time on the board the system, as a whole, has greatly improved. MPS has been removed from state intervention, it’s seen a property tax increase pass the voters, and the system is under the new leadership of Supt. Dr. Melvin Brown.

“Our new superintendent, I couldn’t be prouder of him. I think the people that he’s hiring are absolutely awesome. I really do. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Keith.

But the board member feels there is still work to be done in the way of academics, and that’s why she wants to win another term.

“Academics will be my top priority,” said Keith. “It’s high time that we do more than just bring in programs. We’ve got to have some accountability of those programs. I’m asking that from our superintendent. I want data that shows that these programs that we’re spending $440,000 per program are indeed working.”

Keith’s opponent, Marcus Vandiver, says it is time for a change.

“I’m dedicated to collaborative decision making,” he stated. “And I’m a visionary leader. I’m always trying to embrace new ideas and looking for new innovations, doing things a little bit different.”

As an MPS parent and career educator, Vandiver believes he will be able to provide a different perspective on the board.

“I want to establish relationships with the stakeholders in the community. We could do a better job of that in District 1. I don’t feel like everybody’s voice is being heard,” Vandiver added. “So runs the school system. So runs the community.”

Vandiver says students have to be at the forefront of every decision made.

“We just really need to buckle down and make sure that every child in the system has the opportunity to attain a quality education. I believe Montgomery, the students, the teachers, and the parents, our superintendent, and administrators have the talent to make that happen.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Three candidates are vying to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
3 candidates on Alabama ballot for US Senate
Many of Alabama's district attorney's are urging voters to support Aniah's Law on the Nov. 8...
District attorneys urge voters to support Aniah's Law
Sen. Tommy Tuberville visits the U.S. border with Mexico amid increasing migrant crossings.
Tuberville visits Southern border amid increase in number of migrant crossings
Alabama leaders took some time Tuesday to recognize the hard work of teachers across the state...
State education leaders celebrate ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’