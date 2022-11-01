Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched its very own mobile app that informs people about information - from traffic to sex offenders - in the area.

“It’s designed to inform our community about different aspects of county law enforcement,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West.

The app offers a most wanted list, the ability for citizens to request patrols, a link to other county resources, and even a directory of the sheriff’s office staff. People can also use the app for things like the ability to apply for pistol permits and keep up with county inmates.

West says one of the most valuable tools for the community is a link to the county’s sex offender list.

“We have a few dozen sex offenders in our area. We certainly want to let our residents know if there’s one of these sex offenders that live in their community,” said West.

West said the app also provides more transparency, giving citizens an inside look at the work deputies do every day. He said they do more than take people to jail and that they want to be seen within their community as more than just that.

“We’re social workers and we’re caregivers and we provide first aid medical services,” he said.

More features will be offered in the future.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charge with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
Beware of student loan forgiveness scams
Beware of student loan forgiveness scams
You Decide 2022
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll