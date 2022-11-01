Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched its very own mobile app that informs people about information - from traffic to sex offenders - in the area.

“It’s designed to inform our community about different aspects of county law enforcement,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West.

The app offers a most wanted list, the ability for citizens to request patrols, a link to other county resources, and even a directory of the sheriff’s office staff. People can also use the app for things like the ability to apply for pistol permits and keep up with county inmates.

West says one of the most valuable tools for the community is a link to the county’s sex offender list.

“We have a few dozen sex offenders in our area. We certainly want to let our residents know if there’s one of these sex offenders that live in their community,” said West.

West said the app also provides more transparency, giving citizens an inside look at the work deputies do every day. He said they do more than take people to jail and that they want to be seen within their community as more than just that.

“We’re social workers and we’re caregivers and we provide first aid medical services,” he said.

More features will be offered in the future.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

