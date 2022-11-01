Advertise
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charge with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that turned deadly.
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charge with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that turned deadly.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting.

Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police.

Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, later died from his injuries Saturday.

According to investigators, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim at another location, which has not been disclosed.

Willis was taken into custody Tuesday. He is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bail totaling $510,000.

