Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting.

Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police.

Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, later died from his injuries Saturday.

According to investigators, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim at another location, which has not been disclosed.

Willis was taken into custody Tuesday. He is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bail totaling $510,000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.