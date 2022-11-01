Advertise
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts Halloween Spooktacular

Halloween Spooktacular
Halloween Spooktacular(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of cars filled with trick-or-treaters lined up at Garrett Coliseum Monday evening for the 23rd Halloween Spooktacular.

“This is an event the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts every year,” said Capt. Wesley Richerson.

Forty-eight clubs and organizations decorated tables and gave out candy. Richerson said this was a safe way for children to enjoy Halloween.

“As a public safety agency, this is an opportunity for us to come out and bring people out in a safe environment to ensure they can have a good time and don’t have to worry about the threats we deal with today,” said Richerson.

The event went from 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m.

The event was created by Montgomery County Sherriff Cunningham, who was also in costume.

