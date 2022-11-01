Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts Halloween Spooktacular

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of cars filled with trick-or-treaters lined up at Garrett Coliseum Monday evening for the 23rd Halloween Spooktacular.

“This is an event the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts every year,” said Capt. Wesley Richerson.

Forty-eight clubs and organizations decorated tables and gave out candy. Richerson said this was a safe way for children to enjoy Halloween.

“As a public safety agency, this is an opportunity for us to come out and bring people out in a safe environment to ensure they can have a good time and don’t have to worry about the threats we deal with today,” said Richerson.

The event went from 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m.

The event was created by Montgomery County Sherriff Cunningham, who was also in costume.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.