November’s weather outlook is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 11th month of the year is here already. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, ranging from tropical systems to tornadoes to snow and cold. It can be a rather quiet month, too.

Temperatures in November, on average, cool from the 70s for highs to the 60s for highs. (WSFA 12 News)

On average, the daytime highs go from the mid-70s to start the month to the mid-60s to end the month. Overnight lows go from the upper 40s on November 1st to the lower 40s by the close of the month. Rainfall, on average, amounts to 3.85″ in Montgomery.

These are only averages, so don’t expect them to hold true every day this month. I will say that the month does look rather dry, but given that November is the 3rd-driest month of the year in Montgomery, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

This is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season, and tropical systems affecting Alabama in November are not unheard of. It doesn’t happen often, but it can happen. Looking ahead at our long-range forecast models there fortunately doesn’t appear to be any tropical trouble brewing for the Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures are forecast to be warmer than normal in November. (WSFA 12 News)

The official outlook for November from the Climate Prediction Center is one that you’ve probably heard me say a lot: warmer and drier than normal. That’s the forecast once again.

That means more highs in the 70s and even lower 80s as opposed to chilly 50s and 60s. That also means the chance of cold nights in the 30s is lower. There could be nights in the 30s, but the outlook suggests more nights in the 40s and 50s.

November is forecast to be drier than average overall. (WSFA 12 News)

The dry forecast for the month means drought conditions will continue or even worsen across most of Alabama. We will still see some rain over the course of the next 30 days, sure, but I wouldn’t expect a lot. Long-range guidance keeps rain chances pretty limited for the next 2-3 weeks (at least).

Severe weather is one other aspect of November in Alabama; November is peak of our secondary severe weather season. So despite the drier-than-normal outlook for the month, be prepared in case severe weather and tornadoes threaten the region.

