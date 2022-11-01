Advertise
Police: 1 injured in Highway 231 shooting in Troy

Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to...
Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to Troy police.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to Troy police.

The department received a call at 3:45 p.m. reporting someone had been injured in a shooting.

The caller told police the victim had been shot while in a vehicle and was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center. That’s where officers found the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was treated and later released.

Police stress that the shooting happened on the roadway in the 100 Block of US 231 North, not at a business.

Details on the suspect’s identity or a possible motive have not been released. If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Troy Police Department.

