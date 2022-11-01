Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting

Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.(Gray News, file)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that happened on the east side of Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said four men and two women were shot. One of the men died at the scene.

It isn’t clear if the victims are all connected, or if this was a random shooting.

Police shared a photo of a vehicle that may belong to the suspect or suspects.

“Investigators are working to develop suspect info,” Denver police tweeted.

At one point in the investigation, Denver police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided another update confirming there were six victims.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
2 police officers shot in Newark, NJ; suspect at large
Parkland shooter to be formally sentenced Wednesday.
Parkland shooter to be formally sentenced Wednesday
Alabama leaders took some time Tuesday to recognize the hard work of teachers across the state...
State education leaders celebrate ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’