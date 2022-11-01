Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City((Source: WTVM))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery.

Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9.

A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will be located not far from the Eastern Boulevard and Faulkner University. The location appears to be the same building as the current Cash Saver’s location.

📍 Wondering where our newest store is located? Join us for our Grand Opening on Wednesday, November 9th!

Posted by Renfroe's Market on Monday, October 31, 2022

“The Renfroe name may be new, but the Renfroe Family has been in the grocery business for quite some time,” according to its Facebook page. “All stores are operated on the idea that customers should feel welcome upon entering the store and have a clean atmosphere in which to shop. We strive each day to focus on giving our customers value for their dollar. Value would mean nothing without quality, so we are constantly trying to keep the freshest perishable items possible, along with a wide selection of grocery items. We consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of the communities we service and hope that you will feel welcome when you visit our stores.”

The grocery store has two other locations in Montgomery, at 9168 Eastchase Parkway and 2905 McGehee Road. They also have locations in Dadeville, Alexander City, LaFayette and Phenix City.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

CPC releases November weather outlook
CPC releases November weather outlook
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Alabama DHR taking applications for new round of child care bonuses
Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to...
Police: 1 injured in Highway 231 shooting in Troy
Downtown parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1
Downtown Auburn parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1