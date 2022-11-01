Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery.

Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9.

A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will be located not far from the Eastern Boulevard and Faulkner University. The location appears to be the same building as the current Cash Saver’s location.

📍 Wondering where our newest store is located? Join us for our Grand Opening on Wednesday, November 9th! Posted by Renfroe's Market on Monday, October 31, 2022

“The Renfroe name may be new, but the Renfroe Family has been in the grocery business for quite some time,” according to its Facebook page. “All stores are operated on the idea that customers should feel welcome upon entering the store and have a clean atmosphere in which to shop. We strive each day to focus on giving our customers value for their dollar. Value would mean nothing without quality, so we are constantly trying to keep the freshest perishable items possible, along with a wide selection of grocery items. We consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of the communities we service and hope that you will feel welcome when you visit our stores.”

The grocery store has two other locations in Montgomery, at 9168 Eastchase Parkway and 2905 McGehee Road. They also have locations in Dadeville, Alexander City, LaFayette and Phenix City.

