State education leaders celebrate ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama leaders took some time Tuesday to recognize the hard work of teachers across the state through the third annual “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.” This marks the third iteration of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Thank Alabama Teachers initiative.

Ivey, along with the Alabama State Department of Education, hopes it will draw attention to the work that educators do every day in the classroom.

“I can say with certainty that I would not be where I am today if not for the teachers I had along the way,” said Ivey

“I did not know how hard they were working though until I became a teacher myself later, and realized how much time teachers put in, but also how much time teachers worry over their students,” said state superintendent Eric Mackey.

As an added bonus, the state is giving away tickets to the Iron Bowl to one lucky teacher. You can nominate a teacher online.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.