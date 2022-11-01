Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend

An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.(Jacob Boomsma via Canva)
By Steve Timko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Authorities in northern Nevada say two children are dead after an off-road crash occurred over Halloween weekend.

According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles were in a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle on Oct. 30 when it rolled over in the Sand Mountain Recreation Area, nearly 30 miles east of Fallon.

One of the children died at the scene, and the other died after being airlifted to an area hospital. Authorities said the off-road vehicle was being driven by an adult when it flipped.

The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe alcohol played a factor in the crash with an ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the juveniles and the adult were visiting the area from California for the holiday weekend.

“Our hearts go out to this family for the tragic loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app
President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charge with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting