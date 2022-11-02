3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police.

According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and paraphernalia, and various guns were all discovered and seized by authorities at the residence.

As a result of the warrant, the following were arrested and charged with several crimes:

Bolder Dakota Miles, 22 Possession of a short-barreled rifle Possession of marijuana (first-degree) Possession of MDMA Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Kendrick Stensland, 25 Possession of a short-barreled rifle Possession of MDMA Possession of marijuana (first-degree)

McKennon Glover, 27 Possession of a short-barreled rifle Possession of marijuana (first-degree) Possession with intent to distribute MDMA Possession of psilocybe mushrooms Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of methamphetamine



All suspects are being held at the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

