Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police.

According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and paraphernalia, and various guns were all discovered and seized by authorities at the residence.

Caption

As a result of the warrant, the following were arrested and charged with several crimes:

  • Bolder Dakota Miles, 22
    • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
    • Possession of MDMA
    • Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
    • Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kendrick Stensland, 25
    • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
    • Possession of MDMA
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
  • McKennon Glover, 27
    • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
    • Possession with intent to distribute MDMA
    • Possession of psilocybe mushrooms
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Possession of methamphetamine

All suspects are being held at the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charge with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it

Latest News

Hometown Tour: Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper Band
Hometown Tour: Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper Band
Hometown Tour: Tuskegee Director of College Admissions
Hometown Tour: Tuskegee Director of College Admissions
WSFA 12 News highlights Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
Officials from Montgomery Public Schools, Montgomery Police Department, and the city of...
City Council committee addresses youth violence in Montgomery
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app