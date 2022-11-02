Advertise
Alabama Power's residential power bill rates to increase

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power on Wednesday announced an upcoming rate adjustment that will impact the “typical residential customer.”

Starting in December, company officials said those customers will see their bills increase by about $10 a month.

Alabama Power said the move is because of the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity. The company said using diverse fuel types and sources have helped reduce the adjustment. They added that the company does not make money from fuel expenses.

Biden administration spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs

“Fuel is used to generate electricity and we have to get that in order to provide the reliable service that our customers expect and deserve,” said Alabama Power representative Michelle Tims.

You can find tips on how to save money and use less energy here.

If you are a customer who’se not feeling the pressure, Tims says Alabama Power encourages you to participate and give to those who are through Project Share. You can do so by checking the box on your bill to give to project share.

Tims says once fuel prices adjust, Alabama Power will reevaluate its costs.

