Are above normal temperatures here to stay?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Consistency... that is the word of the week. There will consistently be a lot of sunshine around for the next several days, and we will continue to not get what we need the most; rain does look to make a quick appearance as we head into late Saturday, but more on that in a minute. Since we are abundantly sunny, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s starting today. Pair those temperatures with low humidity and light wind speeds and you’ve got an incredibly nice, but slightly warmer than normal start to November.

Clouds will increase this weekend as a system tries to move in from the west. Much of the rain and thunderstorm activity associated with this system will fade before reaching us, but some models suggest at least some rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening are possible for those west of I-65.

A chance of rain showers does exist in West Alabama Saturday as a cold front approaches. (WSFA 12 News)

That would likely be the extent of any weekend rain, though we are maintaining a ~10% chance of a shower Sunday and Monday to account for moisture that will be present.

Other than rain chances, the increase in moisture will lead to a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and a partly cloudy sky for Sunday. It shouldn’t be entirely gray, it just won’t be as sunny as what we are seeing right now.

Even with the clouds increasing it will still be warm with highs around or even just above 80 degrees. The moisture increase will make it feel humid with dew points in the middle 60s starting Saturday. It won’t be peak summertime humidity, but it will be muggy by November standards. Looking beyond the weekend weather-wise there really aren’t any signs of rainfall.

Clocks will go back 1 hour Saturday night as daylight saving time ends. (WSFA 12 News)

Dry and unseasonably warm weather should dictate the current forecast period. High temperatures will mostly be in the lower 80s early next week. Overnight lows will come up from the 50s now to the lower 60s starting this weekend.

Speaking of the weekend...

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! We gain an hour of sleep, but the sun will be setting much earlier starting Sunday. Get ready for those really early sunsets we all know and love! The sun will be setting before 5 p.m. starting Sunday.

