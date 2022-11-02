Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama

Advertise
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of high school students in Auburn are raising money to go on a mission trip to the Central American country of Panama.

Donations raised will go towards providing clean drinking water in some of the country’s most impoverished neighborhoods.

There’s two fundraisers. One will go towards purchase of 100 water filters that will each provide 10 years worth of clean, drinking water.

It’s another day in Susan Zellner’s Spanish class where students at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn connect on their love of learning another language.

“I think by coming to Lee-Scott Academy and taking this advanced Spanish class, it will set me to a higher standard in keeping my grades up in college,” said Lee-Scott Academy Senior James “Tripp” Temple.

Some hope the ability to speak a second language benefits them well beyond high school.

“I’ve been taking Spanish for three years now. And I’ve learned a lot from Ms. Zellner and Ms. Curry,” said Lee-Scott Academy Junior Miles Zachry, who strives to become a pilot one day.

But before graduation, these students may have the opportunity to connect with native Spanish speakers. The group of juniors and seniors are raising money to go on a mission trip to the country of Panama - south of Costa Rica.

The purpose of the trip will be to provide clean drinking water. Zellner says the country is currently experiencing a water crisis, causing health issues.

“Most of them have problems, either with their digestion or some issue may cause them to miss work,” said Zellner.

Funds raised will go towards purchase of 100 water filters, that will each provide enough water to last a decade.

“They’ll have an opportunity to show how the filter cleans the water,” Zellner adds. “They’ll be able to explain that the filter creates enough clean water for 250 gallons in one day and the filter lasts for 10 years.”

“I think I’d like to major in biomedical engineering. So that’s kind of using like technology to help others in the medical field. So how the filters work -- I think it’s really cool that we can use technology to...help people,” said Lee-Scott Academy Junior Emily Yang.

The filters students will take to Panama were designed by a man named Bart Smelly, an engineer who lives in Tuscaloosa.

“The water down in Panama -- we’ve seen pictures of it. It’s really dirty. And the way the filter works is there’s a filter inside the bucket, it goes down to tube and on the end there’s another filter, which makes the water just as good as tap water,” said Lee-Scott Academy Junior Landon Degraffenried.

All students say they’re excited for the opportunity to help our neighbors to the south.

“I have been going out to places with my car and taking donations for pictures with my car and just taking donations in general,” said Lee-Scott Academy Senior Austin Marlin.

They are also raising money by selling Boston Butt pork shoulders for $45 and wrapping up that fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 6. Other funds will go towards purchase of the water filters, costing $40 each and travel costs for students. To donate, email Susan Zellner at szellner@lee-scott.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

