City Council committee addresses youth violence in Montgomery

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A committee aiming to address youth violence met for the first time Tuesday.

“We have seen numbers climbing with deaths and very violent crimes in the city of Montgomery within the last two to three years,” said City Councilwoman Marche Johnson.

Johnson mentioned a lot of the crime has been occurring in District 3, with the culprits ranging from 17 to 24 years old.

The committee spent time during the meeting identifying problems that are linked to youth being violent to see how they could come together to address it.

Topics that were heavily discussed included truancy, high dropout rates and students not performing at grade level.

“If I’m hearing that 65% of a school in third grade will be held back because of proficiency level, that’s a problem,” Johnson said, “Because now they’re in high school and they can’t read on grade level or they can’t perform those mathematical problems.”

One official added the dropout rates have been increasing since 2020 with a total of 38 students from two of the traditional high schools.

The committee plans to bring forth data to identify specific target areas of need, hoping the end goal will be that students graduate and create a better life for themselves so they will not have to feel the need to resort to violence.

Johnson invites nonprofits and parents to the next committee meeting on Dec. 6, hoping to get more people on the ground to address violence.

