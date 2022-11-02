CJ Robinson sworn in as DA of 19th Judicial Circuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - C.J. Robinson was sworn in as district attorney of the 19th Judicial Circuit amongst friends, family and colleagues at the Chilton County Courthouse Wednesday.

Robinson steps into the role from his former position as chief assistant district attorney under former DA Randall Houston.

“To just have so many friends and family and people that have meant so much to me here for support, I mean it’s just overwhelming,” Robinson said. “It’s a really good day, I will never forget it.”

Robinson has years of experience serving Elmore, Autauga and Chilton Counties. He has been a prosecutor for the 19th Judicial Circuit for nearly 16 years and served as Houston’s second in command since 2012.

“I’m grateful for this man who believed in me and who trusted me,” Robinson said pointing to Houston during his speech. “For the last 10 years he trusted me to handle the most difficult cases that we do.”

Houston served as DA of the 19th Judicial Circuit for more than 32 years. Robinson said working alongside Houston has made him the DA he is today.

“Over 16 years I’ve just seen so much, but at the same time nothing really prepares you for when your name’s on the door, so I don’t pretend to think I’ve got it all figured out, but I have tried to learn, especially the last 10 years as Chief Assistant,” Robinson said.

Robinson has actually been working in his new role since September. After winning the Republican primary in May, he was heading into the job anyway, as no Democratic candidates were slated for the upcoming general election. But rather than taking the role in January, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed him to the role early after Houston submitted his retirement notice.

Just over a month into the new job, he has already hit the ground running.

“We’ve had two grand jury weeks, we’ve had two trial weeks, we’ve had multiple trials and any and everything in between,” Robinson said.

At the end of his speech, the newly appointed DA promised the people of the 19th Judicial Circuit that he will always seek the truth and pursue justice.

“My pledge to the people of the 19th circuit. I’ll stand for you, I will speak for you. The path will not be easy, but we will fight,” Robinson said.

Robinson is the only assistant district attorney in the state to have attended a full-time police academy while serving as a prosecutor. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Montevallo and received his law degree from Mississippi College of Law.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.