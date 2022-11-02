Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding more light on the moments surrounding a Prattville shooting that ultimately claimed the life of an 18-year-old man over the weekend.

Vanshun Moseley was shot multiple times on Oct. 25 with at least two witnesses present, according to filings. He later died from his injuries on Saturday.

Prattville police said the shooting happen in the area of Tenth Street. The affidavit puts the incident specifically in the 100 block of Archie Lane.

The affidavit notes that two witnesses reported that when Moseley arrived at the home, Willis came out of a nearby shed and they heard gunfire.

One of the witnesses further stated that after the gunshots ended, he came out of the shed and went into the house where he found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The filing further states that a witness reported that the victim told him Willis had shot him. Additionally, fire personnel also reported hearing the victim say either the brother or boyfriend of a woman named Nicole, whose relation to the incident was not clarified in the deposition, was the suspect. He also reportedly provided the suspect’s initials.

Further investigations determined the suspect, Jakerian Willis, 19, has a sister by the same name.

Willis was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with “Homicide-Murder-Non-Family Gun” and “Robbery-Residence-Gun.” He’s being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bail totaling $510,000.

