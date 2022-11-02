Advertise
CrimeStoppers: Tip leads to arrest of Montgomery stabbing suspect

Shermirror Jones is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
Shermirror Jones is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Montgomery stabbing incident, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Shermirror Jones, 37, in Montgomery on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree domestic violence.

Montgomery police said the stabbing happened on Oct. 22 in the 1400 block of French Street.

Jones is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

