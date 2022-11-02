CrimeStoppers: Tip leads to arrest of Montgomery stabbing suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Montgomery stabbing incident, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Shermirror Jones, 37, in Montgomery on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree domestic violence.

Montgomery police said the stabbing happened on Oct. 22 in the 1400 block of French Street.

Jones is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.