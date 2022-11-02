Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat

UPDATE

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba City Schools put out a brief statement on social media about the threat and lockdown:

ORIGINAL

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba City Schools were put on lockdown on Wednesday after morning reports of an online threat.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the State Bureau of Investigation were made aware of the threat at around 8:00 a.m. on November 2.

The suspect associated with the threat is reportedly in custody and being questioned at this time.

No other credible threats are known against the schools at this time. Officers with Elba Police, along with Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies and ALEA Troopers and Special Agents are on actively on the scene.

This is a developing situation, keep with News 4 as more information becomes available.

