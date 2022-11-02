Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

The jurors ended their first day of deliberations without a verdict in the case against Tom Barrack.

Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s among of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

Jury deliberations were to resume on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
A fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port is displayed ahead of a...
Ex-heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic charged with trafficking more than 20 tons of cocaine
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
The North Taurids and South Taurids overlap in late October and early November as Earth passes...
2022′s Taurid meteor showers could bring plenty of fireballs