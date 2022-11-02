Advertise
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street.
Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot.

The victim was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center then later moved to a hospital in Montgomery. His condition is not known.

No suspect information or motive was released as the investigation continues, However, detectives have identified several individuals believed to be involved.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

