Seasonal workers needed to meet holiday shopping demand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis the season for spending, but it cannot happen without store staff.

“We literally could not do this without the seasonal workers,” said Suzanna Wasserman Edwards with The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery.

She said retailers have been working hard to fill vacant positions during the employee shortage. Now, with big crowds expected during the holidays, seasonal workers are also needed.

“I have talked to Dillard’s, Lululemon, one of our newest retailers, South Boutique. Everyone is hiring, looking for that temporary staff or even permanent staff,” Edwards said.

Workers are vital at providing both quality service to customers and relief to fellow employees.

Job openings can be found across Alabama.

“Retailers are already hiring,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association. “We’re expecting again a holiday season that’s going to be more than last year.”

Seasonal workers play a big role in the holiday shopping season, especially for one night in particular: Black Friday.

“Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year across the world and especially at The Shoppes at EastChase,” Edwards said.

Temporary staff members help stores stay open late to meet the Black Friday shopping demand.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online. Most stores have a career tab or hiring button at the bottom of their websites.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.