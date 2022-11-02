Advertise
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

Police lights
Police lights
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones.

According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder.

On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot. It was later determined that the shooting happened near the area of the Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive.

An arrest affidavit indicates Jackson and his co-defendants intentionally shot Jones while he was inside a vehicle. The co-defendants have not been identified.

Details related to this investigation have not been publicly released.

Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday and charged. He has been taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

