2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection.

A poll conducted by Gray TV and Alabama Daily News reported Ivey with 60 percent of the votes.

“The only poll that matters is what, who shows up at the polls on Tuesday, November, 8,” said Ivey.

Under Ivey’s leadership, the state has attracted many economic investments – such as major businesses - to Alabama and started to expand broadband.

“Get internet down to the Black Belt in the rural counties so that even they can get more industry to come there,” said Ivey.

But it’s where Ivey falls short that motivates her opponents.

“The same things that provide for excellence in any other business would be in play to provide excellence in education,” said Blake.

And a school choice education system is the way to do so according to Blake. The Libertarian also wants to adjust other financial matters.

“Regulation of tax and our changes in tax and regulatory structure are critically important,” said Blake.

Democrat Yolanda Flowers says the state’s prison system is reeking with corruption.

“One of the policies that I want to be about must bring about that is reducing the population in our prisons,” said Flowers.

She also wants to expand Medicaid.

“We have nine counties without hospitals. And that’s not fair,” said Flowers.

Depending on the outcome of this race, Ivey would start her second full term as governor and Flowers would be the first Black woman to govern Alabama.

