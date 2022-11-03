Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection.

A poll conducted by Gray TV and Alabama Daily News reported Ivey with 60 percent of the votes.

“The only poll that matters is what, who shows up at the polls on Tuesday, November, 8,” said Ivey.

Under Ivey’s leadership, the state has attracted many economic investments – such as major businesses - to Alabama and started to expand broadband.

“Get internet down to the Black Belt in the rural counties so that even they can get more industry to come there,” said Ivey.

But it’s where Ivey falls short that motivates her opponents.

“The same things that provide for excellence in any other business would be in play to provide excellence in education,” said Blake.

And a school choice education system is the way to do so according to Blake. The Libertarian also wants to adjust other financial matters.

“Regulation of tax and our changes in tax and regulatory structure are critically important,” said Blake.

Democrat Yolanda Flowers says the state’s prison system is reeking with corruption.

“One of the policies that I want to be about must bring about that is reducing the population in our prisons,” said Flowers.

She also wants to expand Medicaid.

“We have nine counties without hospitals. And that’s not fair,” said Flowers.

Depending on the outcome of this race, Ivey would start her second full term as governor and Flowers would be the first Black woman to govern Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

Latest News

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that...
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Republican Katie Britt, Democrat Will Boyd, and Libertarian John Sophocleus are all hoping to...
3 look to replace Alabama’s retiring U.S. senator
Incumbent Lesa Keith and her opponent, Marcus Vandiver, are the two candidates vying to...
Incumbent faces challenger for Montgomery school board’s District 1 seat