Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.(Source: WDAM/CNN)
By Charles Herrington, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said.

The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported.

Three other people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m., they found multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase

Latest News

Biden calls out 'big lie'
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
Russia's strikes against critical infrastructure in Ukraine leaves Kyiv hospitals without...
Ukraine: Russian strikes leave Kyiv hospitals without water
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
paint brushes generic
Rosa Parks Museum features River Region artists in new exhibit