Alabama State to play Bethune-Cookman Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets will travel to play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for their homecoming Saturday.

The Hornets are 5-3 and the Wildcats are 2-6 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 3 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, FL

WHERE TO WATCH: HBCUGo.tv

