Amazon Air launches cargo service at Mobile International Airport

Amazon launches cargo service at Mobile International Airport
Amazon launches cargo service at Mobile International Airport
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today Amazon Air launched daily cargo service at the Mobile International Airport, with an inaugural flight arriving shortly after 2:30 this morning.

This is Amazon Air’s first expansion into Alabama to support fast, efficient package deliveries to their customers throughout the region and the country, a news release states. Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and Alliance Field.

The Mobile Airport Authority leased 16,000-square-feet of a 28,000-square-foot area to sort and load Amazon packages bound for their next destination.

“Amazon Air is an exciting addition to the Mobile International Airport,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority president, for the news release. “The daily cargo service will strengthen BFM’s impact as a regional transportation hub. We are grateful to the Amazon team’s commitment to Mobile and look forward to a strong partnership.”

“We are excited to expand Amazon Air to Mobile, providing customers throughout Alabama and the surrounding region faster shipping speeds,” said Chris Preston, director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations, for the release. “Amazon continues to invest and grow in Alabama, and this new gateway ensures we can deliver on our customer promise of fast, reliable deliveries.”

This is Amazon’s second investment in the Mobile area. Amazon Air’s newest regional gateway joins MOB5, a 362,000-square-foot sortation center in west Mobile.

“Amazon’s investment builds on Senator Richard Shelby’s vision to utilize existing infrastructure to create a new transportation hub and economic power source for the entire state,” said Elliot Maisel, Mobile Airport Authority chairman, for the release. “Not only is the airport uniquely positioned with convenient access to Interstate 10 and Interstate 65, but it is also just over 10 miles away from an Amazon sortation center in Theodore.”

“This latest investment by Amazon is just another example of the opportunities and growth that will be afforded Mobile International Airport as the world continues to recognize Mobile as a multimodal transportation hub,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We look forward to a successful partnership with Amazon as they enhance their customer service now and in the future.”

“Air logistics are now a major part of America’s economic system. Speed and efficiency in product distribution and delivery are the future. This new Amazon program underscores the transition of Mobile into one of America’s most unique and aggressive multi-modal transportation hubs, encompassing land, sea, rail and air modalities,” stated Michael Boyd of Boyd Group International for the release.

Amazon Air has operations in more than 50 airports across the U.S., making two-day shipping possible almost anywhere in the country.

