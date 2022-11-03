Auburn, Mississippi St. to play Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are hitting the road as they prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Auburn is 3-5, while Mississippi is 5-3 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 6:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN2

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.