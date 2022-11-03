Advertise
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases

(WDTV)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week.

Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4.

The school system plans to return in person on the following Monday.

Last month Valley High School transitioned to remote learning for a few days because of the flu outbreak.

