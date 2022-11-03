Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Corrections officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling drugs

Corrections officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling drugs
Corrections officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling drugs((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former corrections officer is accused of taking bribes and smuggling in drugs into the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Federal prosecutors say Wilson Brian Clemons, 32, of Jasper has been charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances, and other contraband items to inmates at the facility.

According to the charging document, between November 7, 2021, and November 23, 2021, Clemons abused his position of power and agreed to accept bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband items into the facility.

Prosecutors also say Clemons used a fake name to create a Cash App account so that he could accept bribe payments from inmates.

Clemons has agreed to plead guilty to both charges. If found guilty, Clemons faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase

Latest News

Adams Drugs celebrates 60 years by giving customers a free shopping spree
Adams Drugs celebrates 60 years by giving customers a free shopping spree
Another local race that will be on the November 8th ballot is for Montgomery County Board of...
2 vying for Montgomery County BOE District 5 seat
36th annual luncheon
Montgomery-area businesses recognized for supporting the arts
Food for Thought 11/3
2 vying for Montgomery County BOE District 5 seat
2 vying for Montgomery County BOE District 5 seat