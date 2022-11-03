Advertise
Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday.

The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends.

“I think anyone who meets him, who sees him, will see his humility. It’s the thing that is really most impressive about him. This pastor who grew a church to such a large size and yet he’ll stop and take time for any person that comes along his path,” Will Adams, Frazer Media Director, said.

John Ed Mathison. Courtesy of Frazer Church
Mathison spent nearly 40 years behind the pulpit, retiring in 2008. After his retirement, he formed the non-profit ministry John Ed Mathison Leadership Ministries. According to its website, its purpose is to bring honor and glory to the Kingdom of God.

“I hope they take away the fact of the heritage of the church here and the immense growth that we had and what caused that growth and it was people here. Then from that, what do we do today and what do we going forward,” Mathison said.

John Ed Mathison. Courtesy of Frazer Church
Church officials say it worked with Wet Paint Films for about 18 months. Copies of the documentary can be found at the Frazer bookstore.

John Ed Mathison. Courtesy of Frazer Church
