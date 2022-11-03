Experts urge customers not to panic buy diesel during supply lag

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Experts are urging diesel customers to keep calm and avoid panic buying at the pump.

“When enough people participate in that behavior, it causes gas stations to temporarily run out of fuel when they normally wouldn’t,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

Inventory levels for both on-road and off-road diesel fuel are low. On-road diesel is typically used in trucks, while off-road diesel can be used in farm equipment.

AAA explained the lag in diesel fuel is no surprise. Refineries have been doing their annual routine maintenance.

“A lot of times when they go through that maintenance period, a lot of our inventories do kind of get a little low,” Ingram said.

The Petroleum and Convenience Marketers of Alabama represents companies working with more than 4,000 convenience stores in our state. They say some suppliers are limiting the amount of diesel fuel stores can buy. So they too are warning against panic buying.

“Consumers should remain calm and continue their normal purchasing patterns,” said Bart Fletcher, president of Petroleum and Convenience Marketers of Alabama. “While some minor supply issues may still occur, this helps avoid a self-inflected problem.”

It is a problem many Alabamians are all too familiar with. At the beginning of the pandemic, people began to panic buy toilet paper. It became difficult to find.

Experts do not want the same happening with diesel.

“A lot of people think they’re protecting themselves by filling up gas cans or a 55-gallon drum in their garage,” Ingram said. “You might get one or two tankfuls out of doing something like that. so it’s not really much of a benefit.”

AAA added that most refineries shut down at least once or twice a year for routine maintenance. It will take a few weeks or months to get diesel fuel inventories back up to where they normally are.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.