Faulkner to take on No. 4 Bethel Saturday

MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the FCS No. 4 Bethel University Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are 4-5, while the Wildcats are 9-0 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium, McKenzie, TN

WHERE TO WATCH: Presto Sports

