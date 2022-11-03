Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced.

According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

No other information related to Williams’ death or the possible description of the vehicle was released.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, the MPD secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

