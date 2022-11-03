Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a 25-year-old man as the city’s latest homicide victim.

According to police, Joshua Snyder was killed in a shooting on Monday night, Halloween.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Arbor Station around 8:50 p.m., police said. There, officers found Synder, who had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

No other details surrounding Synder’s death have been released publicly.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, the MPD secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.