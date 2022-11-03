Montgomery Area Food Bank navigates food shortages, growing demand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just like you may struggle to find certain foods at the grocery store, the Montgomery Area Food Bank is facing a similar challenge as they work to fight hunger.

“We serve 35 counties, over half the counties in the state of Alabama,” said said Michael Coleman CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank. “And last year, we pushed through 26 million pounds of food. And the reality is, while that’s a large number, we still have people in our area who are going hungry children, seniors.”

Every day, there are shipments of food that are delivered into the Montgomery Area Food Bank warehouse.

“We have several different foods sourcing operations, some are from the USDA, some are from other government programs,” said Coleman. “Sometimes, it’s shared between food banks. Lots of times, we get up to half of our product from store donation. “Because the reality is - without those grocery stores, without the distribution centers, we simply couldn’t impact the community like we are.”

Coleman said they continue to navigate the impact of food shortages due to a number of factors, including transportation and labor issues.

“The USDA told us at the beginning of the year, there’s just not as much food in the system,” said Coleman. “Where that leaves us is that there’s not as much excess in the system. What we do well is we source food from the excess. We take good healthy, nutritious food, and we bring it into our system and distribute it out to those in need.”

Coleman says the challenge now is that they have to go out and purchase certain items that aren’t donated. While some purchases are covered by grants other are not.

With demand growing as many families struggle to make ends meet, the Montgomery Area Food Bank is fighting to make sure they have the variety of food necessary to support programs like the senior supplement program.

“We’re not just putting food in a box and giving it to them. We’re trying to get low sodium, easy opening protein packages. Sometimes easy opening packages are a luxury. If we can’t get those donated, we have to go purchase that for our seniors, but it all depends on our income,” said Coleman.

Coleman says the generosity of our community and the support of our community makes a difference. Not only is there a need for donations, but also for volunteers.

