National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend

The Rundown Fall
The Rundown Fall
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend.

Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.

This weekend, the nation’s largest peanut festival is happening in Dothan. The National Peanut Festival runs from Nov. 4th through the 13th. There will be amusement rides, animal attractions, displays, concerts, livestock shows, and a parade. Of course, it isn’t the National Peanut Festival without tons of PEANUTS!! All kinds of ways, from raw, boiled, oven-roasted, the list goes on and on.

Also happening this weekend is the Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival, which lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Also, on Saturday, the 57th Annual Pike Road Arts & Crafts Fair is happening in the town of Pike Road.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 4th:

Saturday, Nov. 5th:

Sunday, Nov. 6th:

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

