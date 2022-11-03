No. 6 Alabama to play LSU Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WSFA) - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will play the LSU Tigers Saturday.

The Tide is 7-1, while LSU is 6-2 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

