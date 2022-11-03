No. 6 Alabama to play No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will play the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday.

The Tide is 7-1, while the Rebels are 8-1 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

