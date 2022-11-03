Advertise
No. 6 Alabama to play No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday

Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will play the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday.

The Tide is 7-1, while the Rebels are 8-1 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

