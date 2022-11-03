November heat: The 80s are back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s nothing but sunshine for the next two days. Highs will be right at 80 degrees thanks to the sunny skies. The humidity will stay low and the wind light, so we’ve got two truly picture perfect days to round out the first week of November.

A chance of showers exists Saturday west of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will increase this weekend as a system tries to move in from the west. Much of the rain and thunderstorm activity associated with this system will fade before reaching us, but most models do suggest at least some rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening for those west of I-65. That would likely be the extent of any weekend rain as Saturday night and Sunday look completely dry now.

Other than rain chances, the increase in moisture will lead to a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and a partly cloudy sky for Sunday. It shouldn’t be entirely gray on Saturday, there will just be more clouds than sun. Even with the clouds increasing it will still be warm with highs around 80 degrees. Temperatures should get into the 80s on Sunday with more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will be above normal in the 80s through next Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The moisture increase will make it feel humid with dew points in the 60s starting Saturday. It won’t be peak summertime humidity, but it will be muggy by November standards. That humidity will linger into next week. With dew points up in the 60s, overnight lows will be very mild for this time of year in the 60s starting Friday night.

Dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue into next week before changes arrive by Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, but only reach the lower 70s Wednesday. That’s because a system will be pushing in from the east, possibly bringing a chance of rain with it. This system may have some hybrid/tropical characteristics, but it won’t bring anything more than some possible showers next Wednesday and Thursday.

Daylight saving time ends Saturday night as the clocks go back an hour. (WSFA 12 News)

Back to the weekend...

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! We gain an hour of sleep, but the sun will be setting much earlier starting Sunday. Get ready for those really early sunsets we all know and love! The sun will be set at a very early 4:50 p.m. in Montgomery on Sunday.

