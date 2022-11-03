Advertise
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a high school teacher with having sexual contact with a student.

According to police, Daniel James Forman, 31, is charged with being a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Forman, who is listed as being a special education teacher at Prattville High School, was arrested on Thursday. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail and placed under a $45,000 bail.

Police say that no other information is being publicly released due to the nature of the investigation.

Autauga County Schools has not released a statement on Forman’s arrest.

clarification: According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Forman is charged with having sexual contact with a student, not sex. The two have a distinct difference according to Alabama Statute 13A-6-82(a).

