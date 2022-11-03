Advertise
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center

File image
File image
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Major grocery store chain Publix is coming to Millbrook, city officials announced Thursday.

The 47,000-square-foot building will be located at the corner of Hwy. 14 and Kelly Blvd., according to a news release. That’s near the Walmart-anchored Hillcrest Center.

“RealtyLink is extremely excited about the opportunity to bring a first-class grocer like Publix to the Millbrook market,” said developer John Whitson. “We are very appreciative of the warm welcome and strong support Millbrook has shown us and look forward to delivering a high-quality development to an outstanding community.”

Whitson said the store will feature a pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh food departments.

“We are gaining another great partner to help us enhance our community,” said Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley. “I want to thank the City Council and our city staff for their efforts in seeing this project to fruition. We welcome the Publix family to our area.”

City officials said the Publix-anchored shopping center will include 6,000 square feet of retail shops and two outparcels.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2024.

