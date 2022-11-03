Rosa Parks Museum features River Region artists in new exhibit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new exhibit is on display at the Rosa Parks Museum featuring River Region artists.

“Art of the River Region” highlights the work of current River Region residents such as Nathanial Allen, Alisa Beck, Madeline Burkhardt, Maalik Camp, Alana Enfinity, Sueann Gomez, Patricia Hackett, Keith J.R. Hollingsworth, Rebecca Olson, Jayla Poe, J. Felton Powell, Ashley Redic, Korey Rowswell, Tara Sartorius, Ciera Simone, Mary Soylu, Toni Toney and Cleve Webber.

“The River Region not only has a rich history of activism but also of visual and performance art,” said Madeline Burkhardt, the museum’s Adult Education Coordinator and Curator of the exhibit. “Some of the world’s most well-known artists have hailed from this area. Our current exhibit highlights artists currently living in the River Region and their various styles, visions and media.”

A free reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10. Exhibits in the museum’s gallery are free for viewing during normal operating hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Art of the River Region” will be on display in the museum’s gallery through Dec. 10. Many of the works featured in the exhibit are for sale. Inquiries can be made by calling 334-241-8615 or by emailing Burkhardt at mburkhardt@troy.edu for additional information.

