Troy, Louisiana set for Saturday matchup

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will play against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans are 6-2, while the Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-4 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 4 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

