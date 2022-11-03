Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy, Louisiana set for Saturday matchup

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will play against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans are 6-2, while the Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-4 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 4 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase
Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

Latest News

Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles
Alabama State to play Bethune-Cookman Saturday
Faulkner to take on No. 4 Bethel Saturday
Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon to play NC Wesleyan Saturday