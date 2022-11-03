Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the team will face the Miles College Golden Bears as they close out the season.

Tuskegee is 7-2, while Miles is 1-8. Miles has won the last three games played against Tuskegee.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 1 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium, Tuskegee

