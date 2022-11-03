Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles

Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the team will face the Miles College Golden Bears as they close out the season.

Tuskegee is 7-2, while Miles is 1-8. Miles has won the last three games played against Tuskegee.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 1 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium, Tuskegee

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase
Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

Latest News

Troy, Louisiana set for Saturday matchup
Alabama State to play Bethune-Cookman Saturday
Faulkner to take on No. 4 Bethel Saturday
Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon to play NC Wesleyan Saturday