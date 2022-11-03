Advertise
Two killed in Houston County wrecks

In one wreck, a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a church
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign and slammed into Memphis Baptist Church.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions.

The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign and slammed into Memphis Baptist Church.

The victim in that wreck has not been publicly identified, pending notification of relatives.

The church appeared to have incurred minor damage.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating both accidents.

