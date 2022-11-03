Advertise
Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery

Agencies presented resources available for veterans for suicide prevention
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention.

Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans.

“It’s not about strength and it’s not about weakness. Using resources is about being human,” said Dan Shea of the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard.

In 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 143 veterans died by suicide.

A veteran who attended the meeting said all people who are serving in the military should have access to some form of mental help after returning to civilian life.

“A lot of us back in the day couldn’t get help,” said Willie Coachmen Sr.

Coachmen said sitting in the town hall helped him find help for himself and figure out how to help others who are going through the same thing.

“I’d like to see more of this,” he said.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, there are several ways you can get help:

